Yarmouth Police Foundation presents $250k check to Chief for completion of Stronger Shield

YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Police Foundation proudly presented Chief Lennon with a $250,000 donation to support Phase Four of the Stronger Shield Project. Thanks to the Foundation’s ongoing efforts and the generosity of private donors, the project is nearing completion.

Stronger Shield Project Progress:

Phase One – MILO Simulator (Completed)

Phase Two – Simunition Training Building (Completed)

Phase Three – K9 Training Area (Completed)

Phase Four – Indoor Shooting Range (Nearing Completion)

The Stronger Shield Project is a capital campaign launched by the Yarmouth Police Foundation to establish a state-of-the-art officer training complex at Yarmouth Police Headquarters in West Yarmouth, MA. This facility—the first of its kind on Cape Cod—provides law enforcement officers and K-9 teams with realistic training environments in a dedicated and secure area behind YPD headquarters.

With the final phase underway, the Stronger Shield Project continues to enhance officer preparedness, ensuring a safer community for all.