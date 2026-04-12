Yarmouth Police honor the life and legacy of Sgt. Sean Gannon 8 years after End Of Watch



YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: Today, April 12th, marks 8 years since K9 Sergeant Sean M. Gannon’s End of Watch.

Sergeant Gannon exemplified the highest standards of law enforcement service. He was a dedicated, compassionate, and courageous officer who consistently placed the needs of others before his own. He could always be relied upon to assist fellow officers, respond without hesitation, and contribute to the mission of keeping our community safe.

What is perhaps most impressive about Sergeant Gannon, is that he did not seek any recognition for his actions. He did what was right simply because he could and because he believed it was the right.

He is the very definition of what it means to lead by example, and it goes without saying that the world could use more people like Sergeant Sean M. Gannon. His legacy lives on in the values he demonstrated each and every day.

We honor his service. We remember his sacrifice. We will never forget.

Honor, Respect, Remember