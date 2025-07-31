Yarmouth Police investigate head-on, dump truck vs pole crashes

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth officials were busy Thursday afternoon with two crashes within minutes. Two vehicle collided head-on on Buck Island Road near Town Brook Road. At last one person was evaluated for injuries.

Minutes later, a dump truck snagged power wires snapping a utility pole on Chickadee Lane. Power was knocked out in the area. No injures were reported.

Both crashes are being investigated by Yarmouth Police, who issued the following update Thursday evening: Yarmouth Police and Yarmouth Fire responded to a two-car crash at a busy intersection early Thursday evening.

Officers arrived at the intersection of Buck Island Road and Town Brook Road to find both vehicles, a newer model Nissan Rogue and a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with heavy damage. Neither vehicle was drivable and the roadway was closed to through traffic for approximately one hour while they were removed by tow.

The crash remains under investigation by the Yarmouth Police Department.

