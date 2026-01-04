YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police are investigating a reported stabbing. Police and fire officials responded to Wampanoag Road shortly after 6 PM Sunday. A victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Police are asking people to avoid the area. Further details were not immediately available.
Yarmouth Police investigating after person sent to Cape Cod Hospital with stab wound
January 4, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Robert “Bob” Granger joins the Lower Cape Outreach Council’s Board of Directors
- Two holiday rounds of snow for Cape Cod
- Bourne police discouraging participation in door-kicking social media trend
- Boy Scout leaders from Cape Cod acknowledged for scout-saving actions
- Oysters, crab and $400,000 worth of lobster meat stolen in New England
- Tatiana Schlossberg, a grandchild of the late President John F. Kennedy, has died at 35
- New solar project to benefit Falmouth schools
- January hearing set for lawsuit challenging pause on wind energy projects
- Safety improvements advocated after e-bike incidents on Cape, Boston area
- Cape and Islands realtor association supports legislation to change septic tax credits
- Former drive-in theater picked for new Falmouth police station
- Habitat for Humanity announces new Director of Construction
- State officials announce tax relief for live-in health care workers