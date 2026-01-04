You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth Police investigating after person sent to Cape Cod Hospital with stab wound

Yarmouth Police investigating after person sent to Cape Cod Hospital with stab wound

January 4, 2026

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police are investigating a reported stabbing. Police and fire officials responded to Wampanoag Road shortly after 6 PM Sunday. A victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Police are asking people to avoid the area. Further details were not immediately available.

