Yarmouth Police investigating motorcycle crash on Route 6A





YARMOUTH PORT – Yarmouth Police are invstigating a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon. The collision happened about 3:30 PM at Route 6A and Willow Street. It was not clear whether a vehicle struck the motorcycle or if the operator swerved to avoid the collision and lost control. The motorcyclist was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Route 6A and Willow Street were closed until the scene was cleared causing major traffic delays.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN