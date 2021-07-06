Yarmouth Police investigating nighttime burglary



YARMOUTH – On Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at approximately 3:38 AM, the Yarmouth Police Department responded to Regional Avenue in South Yarmouth for a reported burglary in progress. The homeowner reported hearing a noise in the house and then observed an unknown black male at the bottom of the staircase.

The suspect exited the residence and fled on foot before the arrival of the responding police officers. A K-9 track and area search was conducted with negative results. The incident is under investigation by the Yarmouth Police Detective Division and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The Yarmouth Police Department is requesting anyone with home video surveillance systems in the area of Regional Avenue, Dolphin Way, Marlin Way, Dogwood Road, Brentway Drive and North Main Street between Regional Ave & Pennstar Lane to review their cameras for possible sightings of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to call the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445 ex 0.