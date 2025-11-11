You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth Police investigating traffic crash by 99 Restaurant on Dupont Ave.

Yarmouth Police investigating traffic crash by 99 Restaurant on Dupont Ave.

November 10, 2025

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police are investigating a traffic crash on Dupont Avenue off White’s Path Monday evening. The driver was reportedly being treated at Cape Cod Hospital for very serious injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

