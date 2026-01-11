YARMOHTH – Yarmouth Police are investigating a traffic crash on Station Avenue just after 10 PM Saturday. Several people were evaluated by EMTS but all declined to go to the hospital. Traffic delays were reported in the area while the scene was worked.
Yarmouth Police investigating traffic crash on Station Avenue
January 10, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
