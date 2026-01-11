You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth Police investigating traffic crash on Station Avenue

January 10, 2026


YARMOHTH – Yarmouth Police are investigating a traffic crash on Station Avenue just after 10 PM Saturday. Several people were evaluated by EMTS but all declined to go to the hospital. Traffic delays were reported in the area while the scene was worked.

