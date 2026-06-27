Yarmouth Police issue safety reminders about e-bikes, scooters and electric dirt bikes



YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: Our department has seen a recent rise in reports regarding erratic and dangerous riding behavior involving e-bikes, scooters, and electric dirt bikes by both children and adults.

This is part of a troubling national trend; injuries tied directly to e-mobility crashes have spiked significantly across the country. Just yesterday, two children were involved in a scooter crash on the Northshore. Tragically, one passed away and the other has serious injuries.

We want to remind the community that e-bikes, electric dirt bikes, and motorized scooters are not toys and should not be treated as such.

PARENTS, before purchasing e-bikes, electric dirt bikes or motorized scooters, please take the time to educate yourselves on the specific rules regarding where and how they can legally operate, as well as the safety risks associated with their use.

E-Bikes May Be Operated:

On public roadways, in designated bike lanes and on shared-use or multi-use paved trails, unless restricted by local regulation. The use of an E-dirt bike on a bike path or shared use path is prohibited.

E-Bike operation is Prohibited

On sidewalks, unless expressly permitted by local ordinance (G.L. c. 85, § 11B) and on natural-surface or mountain bike trails, unless signage or local rules allow it.

Traffic Laws:

Riders must follow traffic laws as motor vehicles & traditional bicycles, including obeying traffic signals, yielding to pedestrians, and riding safely and predictably.

Reckless Operation:

Operators who jeopardize the lives and safety of the public may be citied for Operating to Endanger Under M.G.L. c. 85, § 11b. Violators under 18 may have their bike impounded.

E-Bike Classifications Under Massachusetts Law

CLASS 1

A low-speed electric bicycle equipped with a motor that provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling and ceases to provide assistance when the bicycle reaches 20 miles per hour.

CLASS 2

A low-speed electric bicycle equipped with a throttle-actuated motor that can propel the bicycle without pedaling but ceases to provide assistance at 20 miles per hour.

Electric Dirt Bike-

Does not require pedal assistance and is propelled by throttle only.

Mandatory Requirements for Electric Dirt Bikes:

• NO PUBLIC WAYS: Cannot be driven on a public way unless properly registered and insured.

• LICENSING: Operator must be properly licensed.

• SUPERVISION: 16 years and younger must be directly supervised by an adult when operating the vehicle.

• DOT HELMET: Must wear an approved DOT helmet.

• PARENTAL LIABILITY: Allowing operation in violation of MGL may subject parent/guardian to a civil fine.

• SEIZURE: The vehicle may be seized and impounded.

For more information go to: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/summary-of-off-highway-vehicle-safety-laws