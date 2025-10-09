You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth Police look to identify vehicle involved in hit & run crash leaving e-bike rider injured

Yarmouth Police look to identify vehicle involved in hit & run crash leaving e-bike rider injured

October 9, 2025

Yarmouth Police/CWN

WEST YARMOUTHFrom Yarmouth Police: Yarmouth Police responded to the intersection of Buck Island Road and Higgins Crowell Road Monday afternoon after an electric bicycle rider was struck and left injured in the roadway. Witnesses reported a black pickup truck, possibly a Ford F150, leaving the area following the crash. An officer was nearby and arrived in moments to provide immediate first aid to the rider who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Through the officer’s investigation, it was determined the electric bicycle rider was traveling on the correct side of the roadway and adhering to all rules of the road when he was struck. The truck that struck the bicyclist stopped briefly but then continued travelling.

The rider was subsequently transported to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by the Yarmouth Police Department. If you, or someone you know, has information or dash cam video related to this incident, please contact Yarmouth Police Officer Mary Gibney at [email protected] .

For further information, please contact the Yarmouth Police Department’s PIO, Officer Nicholas Giammarco, 508-775-0445 x2136 [email protected]

