Yarmouth Police mark 25 years since Officer Bradford Erickson was killed in the line of duty



YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: Today marks twenty-five years since Yarmouth Police Department Patrol Officer Bradford M. Erickson was killed in the line of duty while directing traffic at a road construction project in Barnstable.

At approximately 2:30 PM on December 1, 2000, Officer Erickson, age 60, was struck by a construction vehicle and transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Despite the heroic efforts of the doctors and nurses, he succumbed to his injuries.

Officer Erickson proudly served the Yarmouth Police Department for 28 years. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

In his honor, a wreath adorned in blue and white will be placed at the Yarmouth Police Memorial. We ask everyone to take a moment to remember Officer Erickson for his service and sacrifice and to pray for his family for their loss.

Rest in peace, Officer Erickson #641.

Yarmouth Police Patrol Officer Bradford M. Erickson – End of Watch 12.01.2000