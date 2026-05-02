Yarmouth Police mourn passing of longtime Sergeant Thomas Hennessey

Editor’s note: Story written by State Representative and retired Yarmouth Deputy Chief Steven Xiarhos



YARMOUTH – The Town of Yarmouth, along with people all over Cape Cod and beyond, are processing the loss of my friend and former fellow Yarmouth Police officer, Sergeant Thomas “TBone” Hennessey, after a hard-fought battle.

Tom was my friend and fellow officer in Yarmouth. I was a young Sergeant when Tom first started his career, and I remember him well from those early days.

YPD has been through a lot. This loss is felt deeply across our department and community.

Sergeant Hennessey dedicated 34 years of his life to serving and protecting others. His career began in 1990 as a 20-year-old Summer Reserve Police Officer with the Yarmouth Police Department. He later served with the Arlington Police Department before returning home to Yarmouth, where he continued to build a legacy of commitment, leadership, and compassion.

Tommy was always well-liked and respected, with a good head on his shoulders and a strong sense of direction. He cared deeply about his fellow officers and his family, and he carried himself with quiet professionalism and steady leadership throughout his career.

He leaves behind his wife, Katie, a Mashpee Police Officer, along with his family, friends, and fellow members of law enforcement who loved and respected him deeply.

He will be remembered not only for his years of service, but for the kind of man he was—a steady presence, a mentor, a loyal friend, a devoted husband, a beloved brother, and a man of few words whose actions always spoke louder than anything he could say.

Please keep his family, friends, and co-workers in your prayers.