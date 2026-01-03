Yarmouth police officer retires after 27 years on the job

YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: Congratulations Officer Erica Wenberg-

Please join us in congratulating Officer Erica Wenberg on her well-deserved retirement after proudly serving for over 27 years. Officer Wenberg began her law enforcement career with Yarmouth Police Department as a Reserve Officer in 1998 before attending the full-time academy in 2001 for the Town of West Tisbury. Officer Wenberg transferred to the Town of Chatham and then was hired by Yarmouth in 2006. Officer Wenberg has a bachelor’s in science degree from Curry College and has attended numerous police-related courses and seminars.

In addition to serving as a Patrol Officer, Officer Wenberg was a certified Sexual Assault Investigator, Member of the Code Enforcement Team, the Bike Patrol Team, and Neighborhood Crime Watch Unit.

In addition to assignments on Patrol Officer Wenberg was a member of the department PEER Support Team, Mental Health Outreach Team, Member of the Code Enforcement Team, Member of the Bike Patrol Team, Certified UTV Operator, and Neighborhood Crime Watch Unit, and a certified Sexual Assault Investigator. Additionally, Officer Wenberg was a true ambassador for the department and was deeply involved in many community policing programs.

Officer Wenberg worked closely with Town Employees in the Building and Health Departments on Code Enforcement issues and was a well-respected member of the Alcohol Compliance Unit.

Through her work, Officer Wenberg successfully investigated and addressed numerous problem properties in the Town.

In 2012, Officer Wenberg, along with other Yarmouth town officials and residents traveled to Newtown to deliver toys, baked goods, more than $2,000 in donations, cards and well wishes from around the Cape.

Throughout her career, Officer Wenberg was awarded numerous citations and awards for excellence police work. It is no surprise that she was awarded Officer of the Year in 2017.

Officer Wenberg previously served as a Board member for the Yarmouth Food Pantry and frequently volunteers for other charitable groups.

We thank Officer Wenberg for her years of dedicated service, professionalism, and compassion. We wish her nothing but happiness and health in this next chapter of her life.