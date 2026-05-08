YARMOUTH – From the Town of Yarmouth: Please join us in congratulating Sergeant Ryan Brule, Sergeant Justin Haire, Officer Ryan Kulik, and Officer Anthony Manfredi on their swearing-in at Tuesday night’s Select Board Meeting.
We’re proud to have you serving our town, and know you’ll do great work serving the residents of Yarmouth.
Yarmouth Police Officers sworn in at Select Board meeting Tuesday
May 8, 2026
YARMOUTH – From the Town of Yarmouth: Please join us in congratulating Sergeant Ryan Brule, Sergeant Justin Haire, Officer Ryan Kulik, and Officer Anthony Manfredi on their swearing-in at Tuesday night’s Select Board Meeting.