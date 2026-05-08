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Yarmouth Police Officers sworn in at Select Board meeting Tuesday

May 8, 2026

Town of Yarmouth/CWN

YARMOUTHFrom the Town of Yarmouth: Please join us in congratulating Sergeant Ryan Brule, Sergeant Justin Haire, Officer Ryan Kulik, and Officer Anthony Manfredi on their swearing-in at Tuesday night’s Select Board Meeting.
We’re proud to have you serving our town, and know you’ll do great work serving the residents of Yarmouth.

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