Yarmouth Police release year end stats

Yarmouth Police release year end stats

December 31, 2025


YARMOUTHFrom Yarmouth Police: As we look back at 2025, we are proud to share the summary of the work done by our officers throughout the year. From calls for service, area checks, proactive anti-crime patrols, community outreach and emergency response, these numbers represent our continued commitment to providing excellent police service protecting our residents and visitors.

As we look ahead to 2026, we remain committed to building and strengthening community relationships, improving safety, reducing crime and continuing to serve the Town of Yarmouth with pride and professionalism.

As you celebrate New Year’s Eve, please celebrate responsibly. Plan ahead, designate a sober driver or use ride-share services to get you to your destination safely. Most importantly, look out for one another.

Happy New Year, and thank you for your continued support, trust, and partnership.

