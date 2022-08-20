New details: Yarmouth Police seek hit & run driver who struck child

YARMOUTH – On Saturday at approximately 9:44 AM, Yarmouth Police and Yarmouth Fire were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Higgins Crowell Road. The crash occurred north of Abells Road in the area of the Professional Building Complex. 911 callers reported that a child had been struck while riding on a scooter. Witnesses reported that the vehicle did not stop after the crash and continued Southbound on Higgins Crowell in the direction of Route 28.

Officers arrived on the scene and assisted two bystanders who were rendering first aid. The victim, an eight-year-old male, was treated for serious injuries by members of the Yarmouth Fire Department. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, then flown to Boston via MedFlight. The victim was with two siblings and his grandmother at the time of the accident.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a grey SUV, possibly a Mercedes Benz. The vehicle has damage to the passenger side front end. The vehicle is possibly missing a portion of the front light lens cover.

The crash is under investigation by the Yarmouth Police Department, Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Crash Reconstruction Team, and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

The Yarmouth Police Department requests anyone with information about the crash to call 508-775-0445 x 0.





Lower photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission).