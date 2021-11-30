Yarmouth Police seek to identify victim of hit & run fatal

YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Police and State Police Detective Unit are at the scene of a fatal hit and run accident on Winslow Gray Road. The crash occurred between Swan Lake Road and Joshua Baker Road. The victim was discovered at approximately 7:30 this morning by a Yarmouth Department of Natural Resources Officer on routine patrol. The Officer was traveling on Winslow Gray Road and discovered the victim. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by members of the Yarmouth Fire Department.

The victim’s identity is unknown at this time.

The victim is:

White Male

Approx. 6′ tall

Approx. 70 years old

Wearing a red down jacket, blue jeans, red scarf, blue hat, and dark mittens.