

YARMOUTH – In this week’s Yarmouth Police week in review, YPD tells us of a traffic stop that led to drug charges. Police say that last Monday (2/17) at approximately 5 PM, Pro Active Anti-Crime Officers initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle that had an expired inspection sticker. The operator, identified as Bilal Quadeer, of Brockton reportedly falsely identified himself to officers using his brother’s name and date of birth. The officers were able to positively identify the operator by comparing his information to the RMV. The officers were able to determine that Quadeer had a suspended license and had used his brother’s information in the past to avoid detection. Quadeer was placed under arrest and transported to YPD for processing. During the processing, officers discovered a small quantity of narcotics on Quadeer. He was charged with operating after license suspended, false name to police officer, and possession of a Class B substance.

Elsewhere, YPD says they responded to 569 calls for service for the past week. There were 20 arrests or summonses, and 11 alarm responses. Officers made 152 motor vehicle stops and responded to 4 motor vehicle crashes.