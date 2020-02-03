Yarmouth Police week in review



YARMOUTH – Leading off this week’s Yarmouth Police Department week in review, the department is excited to announce that on January 28th, the department was awarded 62,115.92 from the Violence Against Women Act STOP Grant Program. The funds are managed and distributed by the Executive Office of Public Safety. The grant will be used to fund the civilian advocate position, provide training to YPD staff and collaborate with partner agencies on emerging topics related to domestic violence crimes.

In notable cases this week, on Januart 22nd, Brian Marshal of Yarmouth Port was charged with three counts of Indecent Assault and Battery on a child under 14. The charges came after a months long investigation on cooperation with a police department in Michigan. Also on January 29th, members of the Yarmouth Polie Detective Division executed a knock and announce search warrant at a residence in West Yarmouth. The warrant was obtained after an investigation into the distribution of fentanyl. During the search, detectives seized a quantity of white powder believed to be fentanyl. drug paraphernalia and cash. Arrested and charged with Orlando Cordova and Xiomara Ortega both of West Yarmouth.

YPD reported that for the week, they responded to 610 calls for service. There were 29 arrests or summonses and 8 alarm responses. Officers conducted 108 motor vehicle stops and responded to 10 crashes.