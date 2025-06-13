You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth Road in Hyannis closed after crash

Yarmouth Road in Hyannis closed after crash

June 13, 2025

HTANNIS – The Yarmouth Road section of Willow Street was closed for a time after a traffic ctash. The collision was reported about 13:30 PM Friday between Ferndoc Street and Old Yarmouth Road. One person was evaluated for injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 