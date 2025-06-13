HTANNIS – The Yarmouth Road section of Willow Street was closed for a time after a traffic ctash. The collision was reported about 13:30 PM Friday between Ferndoc Street and Old Yarmouth Road. One person was evaluated for injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Yarmouth Road in Hyannis closed after crash
June 13, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
