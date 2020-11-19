Yarmouth woman charged with OUI after motor vehicle crash

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that at approximately 7:27 PM, officers were dispatched to the intersection of High Banks Road and Great Western Road South Yarmouth for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The reporting party stated his vehicle had been struck by another vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign.

Upon arrival, Officers observed two motor vehicles with heavy damage. A Subaru sedan was in the roadway with front end damage and a Dodge pickup truck was off the road on a lawn with side damage. Officers were able to determine that the Subaru Sedan failed to stop at the stop sign on Great Western Road and struck the side of the Ram pickup truck. The operator of the Subaru was identified as Christine Maltias, age 56, of South Yarmouth MA. Based on witness and operator statements taken at the scene Maltias was charged with the following;

OUI-Alcohol-

Negligent operation of a Motor Vehicle

Failure to stop at a stop sign