TRURO – Rescuers responded to a Shore Road residence shortly before 11 PM Friday. According to reports, a young child had fallen down some stairs. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to meet the ambulance at the Orleans Middle School ball field to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Young child airlifted after reported fall down stairs in Truro
October 11, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
