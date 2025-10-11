You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Young child airlifted after reported fall down stairs in Truro

Young child airlifted after reported fall down stairs in Truro

October 11, 2025

TRURO – Rescuers responded to a Shore Road residence shortly before 11 PM Friday. According to reports, a young child had fallen down some stairs. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to meet the ambulance at the Orleans Middle School ball field to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available. 

