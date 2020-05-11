You are here: Home / Community / Exploring Harwich: Serene Photos Along the Herring River

May 11, 2020 Leave a Comment

A rainy day is no reason to stay indoors…it’s a great day to explore and take some “mood” shots.  I started on the Rte. 28 side of the Herring River in Harwich and worked my way North…following a dirt road… stopping at various openings and admiring the vast wetlands.  The following images capture that serene setting.   Enjoy!

Exploring Harwich: Herring River Photos

Image 1 of 10

By Spencer Kennard

As a child, spending summers in North Truro, I thought Cape Cod began at the Wellfleet Drive-In and ended at Provincetown. As a photographer, I now know that all the   Cape towns leading to the canal have their own unique beauty and charm.

Roughly 30 years ago, I had the good fortune to work with the legendary photographer Dick Kelsey and as owner of Kelsey-Kennard have specialized in aerial photography as well as landscape/scenic, portraits, weddings, and photographing events on the Cape, the Islands, and beyond.

Photographs from our Gallery in Chatham are displayed in homes and businesses locally and world-wide.

Besides photography I also enjoy boating/ fishing (fish are usually very safe when I’m out there,) gardening and tennis.  Cape Cod is a very special place and I look forward to sharing my images with you as I travel about.

 

 

