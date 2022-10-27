You are here: Home / Community / New Playground: Outdoor Play Oasis in Hyannis

New Playground: Outdoor Play Oasis in Hyannis

October 27, 2022

The Outdoor Play Oasis is a new playground that opened in October of 2022 behind the Hyannis Public Library. Mass Development provided a grant to encourage families to spend time in they Hyannis Main Street area. It includes a stage for library programming, benches, musical and play features to spark curiosity and creativity.

Outdoor Play Oasis in Hyannis

About Rebecca Romo

Rebecca Romo hosts Feel Good Mornings weekday mornings from 6-10 am on 99.9 The Q. Originally from New Orleans, she moved to Cape to be with her husband a second generation Cape Codder.


