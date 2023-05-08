You are here: Home / Community / PHOTOS: 45th Annual Blessing Of The Bikes

PHOTOS: 45th Annual Blessing Of The Bikes

May 8, 2023

It was a beautiful day for the 45th Annual Blue Knights MA IV Blessing Of The Bikes at West Dennis Beach yesterday! It’s estimated that between 1,000 and 1200 motorcycles were there! Proceeds from the event go towards local charities including scholarships.

