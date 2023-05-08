It was a beautiful day for the 45th Annual Blue Knights MA IV Blessing Of The Bikes at West Dennis Beach yesterday! It’s estimated that between 1,000 and 1200 motorcycles were there! Proceeds from the event go towards local charities including scholarships.
PHOTOS: 45th Annual Blessing Of The Bikes
May 8, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
