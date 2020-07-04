PHOTOS: Corporation Beach, Dennis

At dawn, Corporation Beach is as calm and peaceful as you can imagine.
We were fortunate to be able to catch such dramatic skies the morning we visited.
If you have a spot you’d like us to photograph, email us at digitalteam@ccb-media.com.
At dawn, Corporation Beach is as calm and peaceful as you can imagine.
We were fortunate to be able to catch such dramatic skies the morning we visited.
If you have a spot you’d like us to photograph, email us at digitalteam@ccb-media.com.
Ann Luongo is the Marketing Writer and Lifestyle Reporter for CapeCod.com, and has been writing for Cape Cod and South Shore publications for over 15 years.
Copyright © 2020 Cape Cod Broadcasting Media