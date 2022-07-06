Ocean 104.7, 99.9 the Q, Cape Country 104, Cape Classical 107.5 and Latham Centers recently celebrated the 4th of July by asking you to send in your patriotic photographs. Whether it’s decorating your house, flying the American Flag on your car, or a cute patriotic photo of your pet, we got a variety of submissions! A winner from each station received an American Flag for their house. Congratulations to our four winners!
PHOTOS: July 4th Photo Contest
July 6, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
