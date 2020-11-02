PHOTOS: Long Pasture Wildlife Sanctuary

We took a stroll through the Long Pasture Wildlife Sanctuary recently.
Walking through the meadows and woodlands is very relaxing.
If you have a spot you’d like us to photograph, please let us know by emailing digitalteam@ccb-media.com.
Ann Luongo is the Marketing Writer and Lifestyle Reporter for CapeCod.com, and has been writing for Cape Cod and South Shore publications for over 15 years.
