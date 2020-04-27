PHOTOS: Red River Beach

Red River Beach, in Harwich, is long and spacious, with lots of parking.
It had calm waters the day we visited, and loads of shells for collecting.
If you have a spot you’d like us to photograph, email us at digitalteam@ccb-media.com.
Red River Beach, in Harwich, is long and spacious, with lots of parking.
It had calm waters the day we visited, and loads of shells for collecting.
If you have a spot you’d like us to photograph, email us at digitalteam@ccb-media.com.
Ann Luongo is the Marketing Writer and Lifestyle Reporter for CapeCod.com, and has been writing for Cape Cod and South Shore publications for over 15 years.
Copyright © 2020 Cape Cod Broadcasting Media