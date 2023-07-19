PHOTOS: Swim Accross America Nantucket

We recently spoke to Jill Roethke and Jim Pignato, both Co-Event Directors of Swim Across America Nantucket.

The Swim Across America Nantucket Open Water Swim returns for its 11th iteration this weekend. The annual event at Jetties Beach raises money to fight cancer, including funding local beneficiaries, Nantucket Cottage Hospital, Palliative and Supportive Care of Nantucket, and Mass General Cancer Center.

Check out these photos from previous years!

Featured image courtesy of Swim Across America Nantucket – swimacrossamerica.org/nantucket