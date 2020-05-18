You are here: Home / Community / PHOTOS: Veterans Park Beach

PHOTOS: Veterans Park Beach

May 18, 2020

Veterans Park Beach is a wonderful spot for a summer outing.

It offers both beach and shady playground, as well as ample parking.

If you have a spot you’d like us to photograph, email us at digitalteam@ccb-media.com.

Veterans Park Beach

Image 1 of 12

Filed Under: Community, Photos
About Ann Luongo

Ann Luongo is the Marketing Writer and Lifestyle Reporter for CapeCod.com, and has been writing for Cape Cod and South Shore publications for over 15 years.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 