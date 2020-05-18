PHOTOS: Veterans Park Beach

Veterans Park Beach is a wonderful spot for a summer outing.
It offers both beach and shady playground, as well as ample parking.
If you have a spot you’d like us to photograph, email us at digitalteam@ccb-media.com.
Veterans Park Beach is a wonderful spot for a summer outing.
It offers both beach and shady playground, as well as ample parking.
If you have a spot you’d like us to photograph, email us at digitalteam@ccb-media.com.
Ann Luongo is the Marketing Writer and Lifestyle Reporter for CapeCod.com, and has been writing for Cape Cod and South Shore publications for over 15 years.
Copyright © 2020 Cape Cod Broadcasting Media