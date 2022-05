It was a gloriously sunny day matched only by the shine on the paint and chrome of hundreds of motorcycles rumbling through the parking lot at West Dennis Beach on Sunday. After a 2 year hiatus, bikers of all ages and from all backgrounds were thrilled to slide in next to each other to celebrate the annual Blessing of the Bikes sponsored by the Blue Knights and officiated by Deacon Dave Akin.

44th Annual Blessing Of The Bikes 2022 ◄ Back Next ► Picture 1 of 26

Each year, at the start of motorcycle season, bikers come to be blessed and help raise money for the Blue Knights charitable endeavors including scholarships and the Sgt. Sean M Gannon Memorial Fund. Once motorcycles are in place, a loud horn from the Buckler’s Towing wrecker signals the start of the event. The wrecker carries the Deacon on a platform and using a brush, he sprinkles (or flings) blessed holy water on each motorcycle, biker, dog, stroller even an electric scooter! The energy was infectious as friends reconnected after years apart due to Covid restrictions.

Have a safe riding season!

For more photos, please visit Cape Cod Motorcycle Pictures on Facebook!