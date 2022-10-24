This weekend Heritage Museum and Gardens put on the Sandwich Halloween Festival. The event serves as an important fundraiser for Heritage Museum and Gardens along with Sandwich Middle School Parent Teacher Student Association, the Sandwich Middle High School Junior and Senior Classes, and the award winning show choir, Sandwich Soul.
Sandwich Halloween Festival 2022 at Heritage Museum and Gardens
October 24, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
