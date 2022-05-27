99.9 the Q Cape Codder of the Month Lorna Ciavola

Lorna Ciavola was nominated by Marie Oliva, President and CEO of Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce. Lorna has been a visitor center specialist at two information centers for the past 10 years and works during the Cape Cod Central Railroad’s Polar Express event. In the submission, Marie said that Lorna does an extraordinary job and “is a shining example of promoting tourism on Cape Cod”

Have a listen to the moment Rebecca Romo host of Feel Good Mornings on 99.9 The Q surprised Lorna with the news and hear from the expert where she always tells visitors they must visit while in the area.