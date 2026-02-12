A spoiler-free plea to experience Send Help in theaters – it’s that good!



If you haven’t seen Send Help, I urge you to do so. Rachel McAdams is fantastic and director Sam Raimi knew exactly what this film needed. If you’ve read reviews or watched the trailers, you know the movie involves being stranded on a deserted island and a role reversal. There’s a great movie in that alone, but Raimi isn’t the type of director to leave it at that. Prepare for what I predict will be one of the best movies of 2026!

You can imagine various comedic scenarios, but nothing will prepare you for the twists and turns to come in this movie. As they set the scene between Linda (Rachel McAdams) and her boss Bradley (Dylan O’Brien) you can feel the tension waver brilliantly, interspersed with comedy that sets the stage for their new role as survivalists. As the movie progresses, it becomes a dark comedy with ever-growing chaos that keeps you on the edge of your seat as its manic twists reach new heights.

This isn’t the usual kind of movie we get during the typically lackluster start of a new year. Send Help bucks the trend with a great dynamic between Linda and her boss as they navigate their dire situation that ignites Linda’s survival instincts and robs Bradley of hope. Raimi’s direction keeps you guessing as the pace accelerates.

If you miss Send Help in theaters, keep an eye out for it to be released on streaming sites toward the end of March!

By CapeCod.com staff