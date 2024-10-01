Cape Cod Toy Chest is Ocean 104.7’s September Small Business of the Month

Congratulations to “Cape Cod Toy Chest” for winning this month’s “Small Business of the Month” award from Ocean 104.7.

Cape Cod Toy Chest isn’t just there in West Yarmouth for you to buy toys, they are there for you to experience toys. The creation of Cape Cod Toy Chest not only came from the need of a community toy store in the Mid-Cape, but for a toy store that focused on what toys are made for…playing. The mixture of events that are offered throughout the year will entertain the young and old alike while educating participants about the featured play things. Events and demonstrations are not the only times to learn about our offerings, everyday they are open, they are ready to assist everyone who walks through the door. The Ocean 104.7 “Small Business of the Month” award is sponsored this month by the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod. For more than 100 years, the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod has supported our community and its small businesses.