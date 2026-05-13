Could an online streaming service leverage enough nostalgia to create a brick & mortar space?



I saw this question posed online and the idea stuck with me. It initially sounds like a terrible idea, but my memories of visiting Blockbuster Video forced me to think about it from a different perspective… If it did exist, what would motivate me to go to a modern-day version sponsored by a streamer?

So, what is this? Imagine if Netflix or Prime had a physical store. Naturally, all their offerings are online, from selecting entertainment to paying for it. But what if one of these giants had a store you could visit to discover new movies, see works in progress on exclusive projects, special offers? Perhaps you could view trailers and add movies & shows to your Watch List. Buy a coffer or soda… maybe a snack. Community events, lectures and more.

I doubt a place like this could survive as a typical retail model, but what if it were made into a destination? A place that celebrated movies and fostered a stronger engagement with the online community. Something reminiscent of the Suncoast Motion Picture Company stores found in malls in the 1980s.

Many historic theaters have adopted new ways to attract attention by being a cinematic destination outside of just showing films. They offer a space for lectures and discussions. Some Rent DVDs. Often, they’ll have a coffee & snack bar.

Despite the power of nostalgia it will never happen

I’m probably too influenced by my memories of planning weekends around a stack of VHS rentals. Even though many of us have fond experiences from Blockbuster and Mom & Pop video rental stores, the world changes too fast. If a Netflix store managed to beat the odds and foster a physical location, I’m sure its popularity would taper off quickly. So, anyway…

It’s hard to forget how amazing it was to discover a new release and find an entire wall full of copies at Blockbuster. Be it with friends or family, we’d storm the store eager to find a certain title or wander through the categories homing in on the perfect combination of titles for the weekend. Add a pizza and we were on the cusp of an epic time!

As kids we had places to congregate over shared passions. From aimlessly wandering the mall to hanging out at a skate shop or arcade, we had a place to go. These days, most destinations are retail traps laden with opportunities to spend more and more money.

My interest in a modern-day movie destination stems from a love for film but wanting to celebrate that passion outside of simply watching movies. Maybe I need to start a monthly movie meet-up 😊

By CapeCod.com staff