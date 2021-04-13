Feel Good News: Cape Cod Foster Closet

After being a foster parent for four years, Sharon Palmer identified a need to help foster families with the initial transition of accepting a child into their homes.

Families normally receive a call in the evening that a child will be placed with them in a matter of hours that night. The items the child brings with them are often packed in a hurry and can be insufficient or worse a different child’s clothes.

Cape Cod Foster Closet was born. They collect everything you might need to raise a child from clothing to toiletries to baby gear. Rebecca Romo spoke to Sharon to find out more: