Feel Good News: Cape Cod Foster Closet

April 13, 2021

After being a foster parent for four years, Sharon Palmer identified a need to help foster families with the initial transition of accepting a child into their homes. 

Families normally receive a call in the evening that a child will be placed with them in a matter of hours that night. The items the child brings with them are often packed in a hurry and can be insufficient or worse a different child’s clothes. 

Cape Cod Foster Closet was born. They collect everything you might need to raise a child from clothing to toiletries to baby gear. Rebecca Romo spoke to Sharon to find out more: 

 

 

 

