Feel Good News: Mom Shenanigans on Cape Cod Provides Friendship and Support

October 20, 2022

Oct 19th was National Friends Day and while many of us believe that having a close circle of friends is important, we find it hard to make new friends as adults. Caitlyn Simbajon moved to Yarmouthport from the North Shore and as a mom of two 14 months apart, she needed mom friends. Although there are several online groups for parents and caregivers on the Cape not many were organizing actual meetups. Caitlyn started Mom Shenanigans on Cape Cod on Facebook 4 years ago. Members up and down the Cape host events whether it’s a lavish backyard dinner for moms only or an informal beach meetup for families. Caitlyn says these meet ups not only create friendship but much needed support from others who understand.

Have a listen to Caitlyn talk about Mom Shenanigans on Cape Cod with Rebecca Romo on 99.9 the Q’s Feel Good Mornings.

