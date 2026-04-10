How I accidentally watched a surprisingly good movie at the theater



Regal Cinemas on Cape Cod (and perhaps elsewhere) have a Mystery Movie Night that has piqued my interest after growing tired of the same old scenario at movie theaters. The mystery is the movie’s title. All they tell you is the showtime and the duration. The title is a surprise they won’t even disclose in the lobby after you buy tickets.

It really changes the experience when you see the pre-movie show and trailers, while wondering what movie you’ll be seeing!

I became a fan of this mystery scenario when they began to reveal which nights would be playing a horror movie. They only do this for horror movies, but having the genre tipped the scales for me and I’ve come to enjoy this element of surprise.

My mistake that led to a great film

When a recent Mystery horror showing was added to the Regal schedule I planned to go but was running late. I usually never run late for movies. In fact, it’s the one thing I always arrive early for. I’ve always enjoyed seeing the pre-show and trailers. Finding a seat in the dark, minutes before the main feature isn’t the experience I want.

Arriving very close, if not after, the beginning of the movie of course there was a family at the ticket/snack counter who couldn’t decide which snack-bundle to buy and were having a dandy time curating each item. Fighting the urge to be rude, I waited as they cross questioned which of their sodas was diet and finally shuffled off.

By the time I got into the theater it was dark, the movie had started, and I had missed the title screen. Now I’m trying to figure out how much I’ve missed and STILL don’t know what movie I’m watching! So, I settled in to see what horrors would arise.

As the story set up, my mind was thinking of ways in which this film would take the inevitable turn into dark gory territory. After fifteen minutes there was nothing suspicious nor sinister. Ten minutes later I began wondering if I was in the wrong theater. This film was closer to Hallmark than horror!

Always read the fine print, lol

Finally, I decided I must have misread the movie listing. This was not a horror night, just a plain mystery movie. I later found out it was titled, I Swear.

Despite missing out on an upcoming horror film, I Swear was very good and I suggest seeing it. It’s about a boy who receives a diagnosis and how it changes his life and the choices he makes to live life to its fullest. Highly recommended – go check It out!

By CapeCod.com staff