If you didn’t make it to the Indio desert for Coachella, the livestream is phenomenal



Love live music, but not the crowds? Wanna see Coachella from the comfort of your home? Their livestream puts you right on the stage for every performance!

I love live music but am not a fan of crowds or the ensuing chaos that can arise. Still, I’m intrigued by large festivals featuring multiple bands. Created in 1999, Coachella has become a yearly event at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Set up across several large stages, they invite both established and upcoming bands & artists from a wide array of genres. The diversity of entertainment is wild.

This all melds into two 3-day weekends of music and art. Being in the center of it all must be an amazing experience, but like most televised events, the best views are on TV. Their YouTube livestream puts you on-stage with close-ups and aerial views you won’t get in-person. They run multiple channels that allow you to view any stage at any time.

With the schedule in one hand and the TV remote in the other, you can curate your own Coachella experience from the comfort of home. It’s a tremendous service to have such great access to the performances. Being a YouTube livestream, you can watch on any device from a large TV to your phone. An internet connection and a screen puts you in the center of all the performances. Highly recommended!

You may miss the vibe of the crowds, but livestreamed Coachella is truly wonderful. Check it out on YouTube.

By CapeCod.com staff