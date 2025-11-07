If you love Spirit Halloween stores, how do you feel about Spirit Christmas?



If you love Halloween, the Spirit Halloween stores are a uniquely special place to visit. Each year, I’m eager to see where they are setting up for the Halloween season. With a large selection of spooky items from costumes and makeup to skeletons and horror props, each year and they occupy larger and larger locations.

I remember when they used to appear in an empty store in the Cape Cod Mall. This year they were in the former Bed Bath & Beyond location. It’s huge and makes for a great haunted shopping destination. I can’t resist several trips to stock up on decorations, spooky things and soak up the vibe. But it all ends on October 31. A day-after sale and a few days of inventory… it’s as if Spirit Halloween was never there, until next year.

However, not all stores close in the same manner. Some convert! With their success, have you ever wondered why they don’t use this retail formula for other holidays? It’s been tried before, but last year Spirit Christmas came back again and it’s expanding for the 2025 Christmas holiday season in a limited number of locations.

Some of you lucky folks will see your Spirit Halloween briefly close down and then transform into Spirit Christmas in just a matter of days. Reportedly, thirty Christmas themed locations will open this year with two in Massachusetts and several in the North East, with some as far West as Illinois.

Alas, no locations are slated for the Cape. How would you feel about having a Spirit Christmas on Cape Cod? Is it Halloween-only for you or would you venture out to meet Santa at a Spirit Christmas store?

By CapeCod.com staff