Meet 99.9 the Q February Cape Codder of the Month: Jeni Wheeler

Every month, 99.9 the Q will be recognizing individuals who go above and beyond to make Cape Cod a wonderful place to live.

Jeni Wheeler started the Family Table Collaborative as a way to provide hot delicious nutritious meals to people twice a week on Cape Cod since the pandemic began. These might be people who are struggling to make ends meet or are working so hard they struggle to find the time to cook for their families. All are welcome!

Jeni believes in the power of food to not only feed people’s bodies but their souls. She works with a huge team of people committed to this idea as well and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Selissa Johnson runs a few community Facebook groups and has been watching and sharing the work of the Family Table Collaborative. When she heard about 99.9 the Q’s Cape Codder of the Month promotion, she nominated Jeni someone she doesn’t know personally but appreciates all she does.

Thank you Selissa for taking the time to recognize someone else’s good work and thank you Jeni and the Family Table Collaborative for all that you do.

Finally a big thank you The Fairway Restaurant and Pizzeria and The Hole in One Bakeries for providing a $100 Gift Certificate. Jeni also happens to be a HUGE fan of The Hole in One’s sour cream doughnuts!

Have a listen to the two women talk to Rebecca Romo on Feel Good Mornings on 99.9 the Q