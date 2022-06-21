Meet 99.9 the Q’s June Cape Codder Of The Month!

Congratulations to 99.9 The Q’s June Cape Codder of the Month – Paul Niles! Paul is the Executive Director of the Cape Cod Lighthouse Charter School and is a shining example of what it means to be a leader in education. He is one of the founders of the school, and after 27 years of service is about to retire. Paul Niles was nominated by Sandra Hemeon McMahon who says that it is not unusual to see Paul helping to keep the school running smoothly, including fixing the plumbing and even getting up on the roof to repair shingles that have gotten loose during a storm!

Thanks to our sponsor Mid Cape Home Centers, Paul is receiving $100.00 for his recognition. Best of luck in the well-deserved new chapter of your life!