Meet Ocean 104.7’s April Cape Codder of the Month!

April 28, 2022

Congratulations to Beverly Hopkins, this month’s Ocean 104.7 Cape Codder of the Month sponsored by DeOliveira insurance. Beverly was nominated by her sister Jean who told us:

​“Beverly only wanted to do one thing when she retired from Latham Centers which was to volunteer. She has been volunteering at food pantries, soup kitchens as well as a volunteer for the Cape Council of Churches where she is treasurer. She has also ministered to Cape women in correctional centers who have fallen on hard times. She is a kind and caring person and deserving of this award!”

Thank you Beverly for all that you do and enjoy the $100 prize, thanks to our sponsor DeOliveira Insurance.

