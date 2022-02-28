Meet Ocean 104.7’s Cape Codder of the Month Patricia Vreeland!

According to her nominator Laurie G, Pat is an incredible person who, along with other, began the Chatham Children’s Fund 35 years ago. Though others have come and gone, Pat has been the driving force to make sure each child in Chatham has a new coat and winter boots each winter. In addition, she sends letters to families in need and they in turn return the form with needs as well as wishes. Pat organizes “elves” to go shopping for clothes but then also makes sure each child receives a gift or more on their wish list. She then arranges for pick up by the parents after coordinating times and schedules. Of course, there is everything included to make Christmas wonderful right sown to food gift cards and wrapping and bows. Pat is caring, understanding and every day, even after Christmas will make sure that if a child in town needs something, that they get it.

Find more information on the Chatham Children’s Fund here: https://www.monomoy.org/chatham-children-s-fund

Congratulations to Pat, and thanks to our sponsor RPM Carpets & Floor Coverings, we’ll be sending Pat $100!