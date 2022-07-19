Meet Ocean 104.7’s July Cape Codder of the Month

Congratulations to Tim O’Connell, founder of Tommy’s Place, who was nominated to be Ocean 104.7’s July Cape Codder of the Month. He was nominated by Kathy, who submitted this description of Tim:

“Tim was able with only grass roots efforts, no major fundraiser, to complete the Tommy’s Place home in Falmouth. Currently looking to convert Fernbrook in Centerville to a Tommy’s Place. These homes allow families on and off the Cape with children who have cancer, to have a weeks vacation with use of the entire home. If you take a look at the website you will see what an amazing feat he has accomplished by bring the community together to complete the home in Falmouth. He is now on the path of bringing this end of the Cape community together to do the same in Centerville one person knows one person and that’s how it is accomplished!”

Tim won $100 thanks to our sponsor Stanley Steemer! Listen to Tim’s conversation with Dave Read below:

