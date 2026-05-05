My favorite non-essential kitchen appliance is a party speaker

On occasion I like to cook but listening to music makes cooking much more fun. Early in my musical cooking phase I ruined a boombox that sat atop my refrigerator. It was too close to the stove and succumbed to kitchen grease that tends to build up in places you don’t notice – like the top of your refrigerator.

I introduced another boombox to my kitchen and placed it across the room from my stove. This served me well until I was craving an upgrade. Apparently, my cooking required more wattage. Several solutions crossed my mind, but most Bluetooth speakers are small, underpowered and don’t sound particularly good despite having permeated retail stores and won over many consumers.

A magnified version of these small speakers falls into a somewhat newer category known “party speakers.” A category of speakers, often designed with more decorative lights than power, but they outperform most of the smaller models. It wasn’t until I heard about the Bromley 750 that I got serious about this kitchen upgrade.

Enter Marshall’s party speaker – the Bromley 750

The Bromley series are party speakers made by Marshall, the amplifier company, who have introduced this surprisingly versatile product for kitchens… and other places alike.

If you’ve attended a concert, you may have seen Marshall’s flagship product, their guitar amplifiers. They’re a staple of rock ‘n roll, but the company has branched out into Bluetooth speakers and headphones. These products are largely better than many of its competitors. The Bromley party speaker is a newer release and again it brings the Marshall standard of excellence with it.

At only 40 inches tall and just over 50 pounds, the 750 model brings many features including impressive power. It’s 360-degree speaker design offers speakers on five sides. Woofers and tweeters face forward with mid-range on each side. Two more tweeters face upward on top and a rear-facing speaker completes it’s circular coverage. Needless to say, it fills my kitchen with power to spare.

Do I need the adjustable LED light show behind the front grill? No, not really, but it jazzes up my kitchen. Do I appreciate the wheels and a fold-away handle? Definitely! I can move it with ease – much like luggage – out to my deck.

It has plenty of inputs for CD players, Bluetooth devices, musical instruments and even a microphone jack. Listen to music or have an impromptu musical performance! It’s versatile, loud, and has a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 40 hours. You can also operate it via a wall plug which charges it’s battery.

For me, music makes everything better, so adding this party speaker to my kitchen is a massive upgrade to my cooking experience! Marshall’s Bromley is very portable and can be used all around the house or taken wherever music is needed. I routinely take it out on my deck and use it in my garage when working on projects. Anywhere you need big sound, the Bromley series may be a great fit.

By CapeCod.com staff