Ocean 104.7 Local Businesses of the Month – August 2025

Congratulations to Junk Teens of Cape Cod! This business was started by two young entrepreneurs, and what began as a small operation out of a garage has blossomed into a thriving company with 24 teen employees. It’s a fantastic example of youthful ambition and community spirit, and it’s clear why they’ve earned this well-deserved honor.

Junk Teens provides an essential service to the Cape Cod community, helping with residential and commercial junk removal. Whether it’s clearing out old appliances, furniture, and carpets for homeowners or handling commercial items like filing cabinets and desks, they get the job done efficiently. Their demolition services for sheds, decks, and patios are also a huge help to residents looking to reclaim their space. The fact that their services are available across all of Cape Cod makes them an invaluable local resource.

This award not only celebrates the success of Junk Teens but also highlights the incredible impact young entrepreneurs can have. By offering free quotes online at junkteens.com and employing local teens, they’re building a business that is both successful and socially responsible. We wish them continued success and look forward to seeing how they continue to grow and serve the Cape Cod community.

They will be receiving recognition on-air at Ocean 104.7, and online at CapeCod.com, as well as receiving a $100 Visa Gift Card from our sponsor, the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod.

Congratulations again to Junk Teens the Ocean 104.7 Local Business of the Month for August 2025.