Ocean 104.7 Small Businesses of the Month – October 2025

Ocean 104.7 is proud to announce that “The Sagamore” has been selected as the latest winner of our “Small Business of the Month” honor! This cherished family-owned restaurant and wedding venue truly embodies the spirit of local business excellence on Cape Cod. For years, The Sagamore has established itself as a premier spot, often described by locals as “the Cape’s best kept secret”. We are thrilled to shine a well-deserved spotlight on this institution, celebrating its commitment to quality and community.

The Sagamore is renowned as the perfect place for every occasion, offering much more than just a beautiful setting. Their main dining room and bar are open year-round for lunch and dinner, featuring a delightful menu of re-imagined Cape Cod classic dishes that keep patrons returning again and again. Beyond their culinary and event success, community is deeply important to the folks at The Sagamore. We were especially impressed by their profound commitment to their neighbors, having come to the aid of many businesses in the area when they needed help—a true display of partnership and local solidarity.

We encourage all of our listeners to visit and enjoy “The Sagamore” on RTE 6A on the Sagamore/Sandwich line. You can find this exceptional spot at 1131 Rte 6A, and discover why it is so loved by locals. Join Ocean 104.7 in congratulating “The Sagamore” on this outstanding achievement and for their continued dedication to making Cape Cod a wonderful place to live, celebrate, and dine. This is an honor truly earned!

Along with receiving recognition on air at Ocean 104.7 they will also receive a $100 Visa Gift Card courtesy of our sponsor, “Gadgets Made Eazy”. Gadgets Made Eazy is a technology tutor who comes to you. They help make your devices easy to use. Whether you need to set up a new device, transfer data, or hook up a printer. Don’t wait for your kids, call Gadgets Made Eazy.